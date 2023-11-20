Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar reveals that he is afraid of participanting in the reality show Bigg Boss and shares his thoughts about the debate between YouTubers and actors on the show

MUMBAI: Kunwar Amarjeet Singh is an Indian contemporary dancer and television actor.

He rose to fame with his participation in the reality show “Dance India Dance Season 2” where he showcased his talent and emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

His pairing with Shakit Mohan was loved by the audience and still today they talk about their performances.

He also took part in another dance reality show Dare 2 Dance and was loved by the audience.

The dancer debuted in acting with Youth based show Dil Dosti Dance where he essayed the character of Reyansh Singhania.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his entry on the most successful show Anupamaa where he essays the role of Tapesh aka Titu.

Did you get an offer to do the reality show Bigg Boss?

For this season, I had a meeting with the makers of the show and also for the previous season. I don’t think I am a fit for the show and I personally think I don’t want to do Bigg Boss because I am scared of the show. I don’t think I can handle the pressure that comes with it. I have handled my image well weather it’s been good or bad and for me, it’s always been just to gain popularity. I can’t do anything and I don’t think in the future, I would like to do the show. Good luck to the makers and the contestants who have done the show but for me, it’s a complete no.

Do you have some negative feelings towards the show?

NO, there is no negativity. Bigg Boss as a show I love watching but I am afraid to do the show. What happens if I have to do something in a situation and then later on I have to regret. How can I speak this way or abuse, because you never know how the public will be accepting you in the show. So maybe, I won’t be able to face all that so I am scared for myself.

Have any of your friends gone into the Bigg Boss house?

Not this season, but in Season 15, Jay Bhanushali was the contestant of the show and I have seen him. He was such a good person with a clear heart, but in some episodes his anger had come out and the backlash he received surprised me. I am scared of it and hence, when it happened with him, I was sure I didn’t want to do the show.

What is your take on Actors Vs YouTubers on these reality shows?

For me, there is nothing like YouTubers Vs Actors because these YouTubers are earning more than actors and they are popular and they have a fan following. Bigg Boss is the show where the makers won’t just select people for the sake of doing it but they are selected as they have a fan following and once you are on the show, everyone is equal. Good for people who want to be part of the show. They are brave enough to do the show, so that they can go ahead

Well, there is no doubt that Kanwar is being liked on the show Anupama and the audience is waiting to see the love story begin between Dimpy and him.

