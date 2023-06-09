Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi shares the one ONE THING that she would like to change in this world and we bet you would relate to that, check it out

The track of the show is focused on Pakhi going through an abusive marriage where Pakhi feels that Adhik still loves him but Adhik is only taking advantage of her feelings. Meanwhile, Romil and Anupama have come to support Pakhi and show her the reality.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 21:52
Muskan

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The audience loves all the characters in the show, especially Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. The show also stars Gaurav Khanna (Anuj), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj), Madalsa Sharma (Kavya), Muskan Bamne (Pakhi), Adhik Mehta (Adhik) and others like Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Asleshaa Sawant, and many more.

The fan base of the show is ever-expanding with so many actors and their performances to watch and fall in love with. Currently, the track of the show is focused on Pakhi going through an abusive marriage where Pakhi feels that Adhik still loves him but Adhik is only taking advantage of her feelings. Meanwhile, Romil and Anupama have come to support Pakhi and show her the reality.

Also read - Muskan Bamne aka Anupamaa’s Pakhi to find TRUE LOVE in 2023? Details inside

Now, Tellychakkar got in touch with Muskan Bamne where she talked about the current plot, her experience with the plot and much more.

What’s one thing about Muskan Bamne that the fans should know?

I really don’t know. I don’t think there is such a side like that.

Who is someone you look upto in life?

I think my family members, my Chachu. I love him the most in my family. I want to be like him, the way he explains, the way he handles everything, the way he is handling me and my work, the family and everything. So, I just want to make him and my family happy.

One thing you would like to change in this world?

I think the teenagers nowadays, because of their ego and in attempt to explore, they don’t see what their parents are saying is also right. Your parents are saying something and trying to make you understand, because they have experienced everything. They explain to their kids so that they can understand beforehand but instead of understanding, the kids argue. I think this should be less.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor reveals why he is not finding difficult to play Romil's character in Anupamaa, shares about working with the cast, says, ''The vibe on the set is amazing and everyone gave me a warm welcome on my first day at work''

This was our conversation with Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa. Tell us your opinion about the on-going track of the show, in the comments below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Muskan Bamne Adhik Mehta Sagar Parekh Nishi Saxena Anupamaa Anuj Barkha Pakhi Samar Vanraj Kavya Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Ankush Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 21:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi shares the one ONE THING that she would like to change in this world and we bet you would relate to that, check it out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The audience...
Exclusive! Ashwani Rathore and Anuradha Sharma roped in for Jay Mehta’s next for Colors!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “Everybody is so positive that we support each other and motivate each other.” – Bidisha Ghosh Sharma aka Teji from Katha Ankahee on her bonding with the cast
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Child actors Mahi Bhanushali and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanmay Rishi roped in for Colors' upcoming show Doree
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.We...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding guest list to the venue all in details
MUMBAI: Sources claim that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the AAP party's head, will tie the knot this month in...
Finally! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Responds on Conflicts with BFF Archana Gautam; Says ‘Ab main bachkaan harkaton pe’
MUMBAI: The love-hate relationship between Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam has been the topic of conversation...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding guest list to the venue all in details
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ashwani
Exclusive! Ashwani Rathore and Anuradha Sharma roped in for Jay Mehta’s next for Colors!
Bidisha
Exclusive! “Everybody is so positive that we support each other and motivate each other.” – Bidisha Ghosh Sharma aka Teji from Katha Ankahee on her bonding with the cast
Mahi
Exclusive! Child actors Mahi Bhanushali and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanmay Rishi roped in for Colors' upcoming show Doree
Archana Gautam
Finally! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Responds on Conflicts with BFF Archana Gautam; Says ‘Ab main bachkaan harkaton pe’
Shalini
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Shalini Mahal talks about her role and experience working in the show
Priyanka
Must read! Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts to co-contestant Archana Gautam unfollowing her on Instagram