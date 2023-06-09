Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi shares the one ONE THING that she would like to change in this world and we bet you would relate to that, check it out

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The audience loves all the characters in the show, especially Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. The show also stars Gaurav Khanna (Anuj), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj), Madalsa Sharma (Kavya), Muskan Bamne (Pakhi), Adhik Mehta (Adhik) and others like Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Asleshaa Sawant, and many more.

The fan base of the show is ever-expanding with so many actors and their performances to watch and fall in love with. Currently, the track of the show is focused on Pakhi going through an abusive marriage where Pakhi feels that Adhik still loves him but Adhik is only taking advantage of her feelings. Meanwhile, Romil and Anupama have come to support Pakhi and show her the reality.

Also read - Muskan Bamne aka Anupamaa’s Pakhi to find TRUE LOVE in 2023? Details inside

Now, Tellychakkar got in touch with Muskan Bamne where she talked about the current plot, her experience with the plot and much more.

What’s one thing about Muskan Bamne that the fans should know?

I really don’t know. I don’t think there is such a side like that.

Who is someone you look upto in life?

I think my family members, my Chachu. I love him the most in my family. I want to be like him, the way he explains, the way he handles everything, the way he is handling me and my work, the family and everything. So, I just want to make him and my family happy.

One thing you would like to change in this world?

I think the teenagers nowadays, because of their ego and in attempt to explore, they don’t see what their parents are saying is also right. Your parents are saying something and trying to make you understand, because they have experienced everything. They explain to their kids so that they can understand beforehand but instead of understanding, the kids argue. I think this should be less.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor reveals why he is not finding difficult to play Romil's character in Anupamaa, shares about working with the cast, says, ''The vibe on the set is amazing and everyone gave me a warm welcome on my first day at work''

This was our conversation with Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa. Tell us your opinion about the on-going track of the show, in the comments below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.