Exclusive: Anupamaa actress Tassnim Sheikh shares her Christmas plans and more

MUMBAI: Everyone can feel the nip in the air and experience a certain vibrancy given the fact that Christmas is here. It’s time to have a lot of cakes and drink wine besides your Christmas tree and wait for Randolph the reindeer to visit your home with the cuddly Santa.

Tassnim Sheikh, who is currently playing Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa, is one of the actresses who likes to celebrate all the festivals with a lot of zeal and excitement.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Tassnim shared her Christmas plans, she shared, “Well, my house looks beautiful during Christmas. It’s decorated and beautifully lit up. My daughter and I decorate the Christmas tree and my pet dog cuddle likes to play with it. It is our yearly ritual to start watching Christmas movies from 20th and bake some yummy cookies. Also, since my daughter is young, I like to gift her. I already got her something which I am sure she will love. We shall visit Mount Mary church and light a candle.

When asked when we can see back in Anupamaa, she replied, “Currently, the show is airing a different set of dramas. Whenever makers think they require it, they shall call me.”

Here’s wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

