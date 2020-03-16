EXCLUSIVE : Anupamaa and Anuj to become PARENTS!

In the upcoming episode, Anupama and Anuj will finally be a married couple and now they will shift to a new house where they will begin a new beginning. Well, we now have information that as Anupama and Anuj start living a happily married life, there will be a new entry which will make their family complete!
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama's love story with Anuj and how she is battling with the Shah family who are against her marriage with Anuj. She is now standing against them and will be marrying Anuj. It will be interesting to see how the Shah family would react to her decision.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Anuj and Anupama finally get married with the help of the Shah family and how everyone is so excited that finally Anupama and Anuj are married and they would have a happy married life and the happiest part is that Vanraj and Baa were also a part of the marriage.

Any guesses who?

Well, they will soon be welcoming a little girl into their lives and will live like a family!

Isn’t that beautiful?

How excited are you to watch the new entires and the future episodes of Anupamaa? Let us know in the comment section below!

