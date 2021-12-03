EXCLUSIVE! 'Anupamaa and Manjari are quite SIMILAR', Ami Trivedi on playing Harshad Chopda's Mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa connection and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: MAJOR TWIST! Ruby to become the NEW competition for Aarohi to win Abhimanyu's love

Currently, Akshara decides to help Abhimanyu by hook or by crook as she realises just for the love he is ready to ruin his reputation for her, she could at least save him for the same love. She sneaks out with the keys and rushes to the car but Kairav is already sitting in the car and just when she begins to start he stops her and asks her to go inside.

Well, fans are loving the mom and son Jodi of Manjari and Abhimanyu aka Ami Trivedi and Harshad Chopda in the show. We got in touch with the beauteous to know what does she feel about it. Ami had some intriguing answers to share that you really wouldn't want to miss.

How has it been shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

It would sound cliche, it has been a wonderful experience so far. Being a part of the show which has been running for 14 years, I have joined at its 14th year so yes it's a big hike for us. I remember watching it while I began my career and now I am a part of it so it is a very interesting feeling. I am very happy to be here.

Tell us about your on and offscreen bond with Harshad playing his mother?

He is a fantastic actor, I have seen him on television. As an actor he makes me feel comfortable playing his mother as initially, I was very nervous as it was the first time I was playing a mother to such a big child, so yes he has made me feel really comfortable portraying the character. And our creatives have always been there to bring that maturity between us.

Rajanji was very convinced, I remember when I had auditioned for Anupamaa, things were moving ahead at that point of time, although things didn't work out back then. He assured me that he would cast me in something just like this that I would really enjoy. He was really confident about it and that does leave a little pressure on me and here we are now.

As a viewer, Anupamaa and Manjari could be best friends?

I would love to be best friends with Anupamaa as the character is very similar to Manjari. Both are warm and welcoming people, they would be the best of buddies if they were given a chance together.

We wish there was a mahasangam...

Yes, I wish the same. Although I don't know who would be a part of it my son or Manjari, yes as Anupamaa and Manjari are quite similar leading different lives to see them meet would become interesting for the fans as well as they have been comparing the characters for a while. I would love to see Anupamaa and Manjari meet onscreen.

Now that we spoke about it, we would love to see Anupamaa and Manjari together, isn't it?

Also read: Audience Verdict: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai always gets its casting right! Do not miss Kartik and Naira as Abhimanyu and Akashara’s chemistry SPARKS NEW MAGIC!

What will happen next?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.