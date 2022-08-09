Exclusive! Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein bags Bodhi Tree's Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels.

Zee TV has been entertaining the viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows.

And now, the channel has some amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that actress Shweta Tiwari will be playing the lead role.

We also confirmed that actor Manav Gohil will be playing the lead role opposite Shweta.

The makers unveiled the show's promo yesterday where they also revealed the name of the show which is titled Main Hoon Aparajita.

And now, one more name is added to the list.

Actress Alma Hussein is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Alma's character yet.

Alma was last seen in Star Plus' Anupamaa where she played the role of Sara

The actress made an exit in the show starring in it for almost a month.

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past.

Fans are waiting for Shweta's comeback as she is all set to return in a full-fledged role after a long gap and it would be simply a delight for the fans.

