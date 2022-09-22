EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh opens up on his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says he was totally starstruck seeing him

Firsts are always special for everyone and Sagar definitely had some interesting memories to share about all his firsts in a fun interview.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 18:38
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh opens up on his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says he was totally starstruck seeing h

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. 

The actor has recently entered the show and is seen playing the role of Samar Shah in the popular drama series. 

Sagar stepped in Paras Kalnawat's shoes to play this character. 

The viewers are in love with Sagar's performance in the popular show and are looking forward to an interesting journey of the actor. 

Well, Sagar has been in the television industry for several years now and has established a name for himself. 

Firsts are always special for everyone and Sagar definitely had some interesting memories to share about all his FIRSTS in a fun interview with TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

- First phone

When I was in class 8th or 9th, I got an Iphone 3 GS. My uncle went to California and he got it from there.

- First branded accessory (bag, wallet, or anything else)

I got a wallet from Tommy Hilfiger. 

- First International trip

My first international trip was to Australia. I went with my family. 

- First solo trip

I went on a solo trip from my boarding school to Shimla. 

- First dish which you cooked

It has to be Maggie. 

- First fan encounter

It was during my first show, Internet Wala Love. I was in a shop and a few people recognized me. 

- First paycheck

For V Channel Gumrah in the year 2018 or 2019.

- First car

Hyundai i10.

- First-ever shot on-camera

It was like a mock shoot for a daily soap. 

- First-ever celebrity crush or a starstruck moment

It was for Shah Rukh Khan. He had come to my hometown Ahmedabad for an event. My father knew a few friends who made me meet him and I was all starstruck. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Overwhelming! Anupama and Anu are discussing relationships, Anu promises to never leave Anupama

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 18:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SIZZLING! Bhagya Lakshmi's Maera Mishra oozes HOTNESS in these bikini looks
MUMBAI: Maera Mishra is a leading versatile TV actor flourishing in the TV industry.She has done numerous TV shows and...
OMG! Naagin 6: Is Anmol getting married to Rudra? Amandeep Sidhu aka Anmol, hints at it! See pictures!
MUMBAI: Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the groundwork for the show to have six successful seasons....
INTERESTING! Is THIS the reason behind Ulka Gupta and Praviht Mishra starrer Banni Chow Home Deliery’s great viewership?
MUMBAI: We all know that Star Plus has a series of amazing shows that are doing quite well.Banni Chow Home Delivery is...
Whoa! Madhuri Dixit carried a pile of Theplas to devour on a US flight
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She has been in the film industry for nearly 4 decades...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi finds out the big truth, takes a major step against Ranbir
MUMBAI : Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is gearing up for exciting twists.Rhea is not exposed yet, but soon things are...
AMAZING! Alia Bhatt inspires THIS Kumkum Bhagya’s actress
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned a lot of heads with her wedding outfit. She looked absolutely stunning and...
RECENT STORIES
Whoa! Madhuri Dixit carried a pile of Theplas to devour on a US flight
Whoa! Madhuri Dixit carried a pile of Theplas to devour on a US flight