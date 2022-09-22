EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh opens up on his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says he was totally starstruck seeing him

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actor has recently entered the show and is seen playing the role of Samar Shah in the popular drama series.

Sagar stepped in Paras Kalnawat's shoes to play this character.

The viewers are in love with Sagar's performance in the popular show and are looking forward to an interesting journey of the actor.

Well, Sagar has been in the television industry for several years now and has established a name for himself.

Firsts are always special for everyone and Sagar definitely had some interesting memories to share about all his FIRSTS in a fun interview with TellyChakkar.

- First phone

When I was in class 8th or 9th, I got an Iphone 3 GS. My uncle went to California and he got it from there.

- First branded accessory (bag, wallet, or anything else)

I got a wallet from Tommy Hilfiger.

- First International trip

My first international trip was to Australia. I went with my family.

- First solo trip

I went on a solo trip from my boarding school to Shimla.

- First dish which you cooked

It has to be Maggie.

- First fan encounter

It was during my first show, Internet Wala Love. I was in a shop and a few people recognized me.

- First paycheck

For V Channel Gumrah in the year 2018 or 2019.

- First car

Hyundai i10.

- First-ever shot on-camera

It was like a mock shoot for a daily soap.

- First-ever celebrity crush or a starstruck moment

It was for Shah Rukh Khan. He had come to my hometown Ahmedabad for an event. My father knew a few friends who made me meet him and I was all starstruck.

