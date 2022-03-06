EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. 

The show has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning. 

Anupamaa actors have become a household name. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj Shah has created next level fan following for his amazing performance. 

The viewers have seen several shades of Vanraj and he has left everyone spellbound with his fine acting chops. 

Sudhanshu's character has changed big time in the show and the ardent fans are loving how his character is shaped up so far. 

The handsome hunk has won praises and also received equal amount of criticisms for his role. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sudhanshu opened up about some interesting things about social media trolls who comment on him for his character, his previous projects and much more.

The reaction to the show is quite quick with social media, how do you deal with the trolls and harsh reactions on your character?

I get a lot of negative comments. I get lots of messages which are full of hatred and abuse. But you have to learn to accept most of them. Some of them you have to completely ignore as it will hurt your ego as you don't know what to do with that. Those are faceless people who you don't know where they are. I had some training for the same while I am playing this character. But most of it, you have to accept it with a pinch of salt. It is a very cliched thing to say. If people won't get furious seeing my performance and feel that I am really a bad person and if they don't react to it, I would get worried about it. I would feel that I am not performing well. These reactions are a reward for my performance. People are believing in it and they are getting so attached to it that they have started hating me for it. That's why these reactions are very necessary for me. 

Any project that you regret not taking up?

I don't think I regret anything at all because I have done a lot of feature films till now. I did Hollywood movies, worked with legends like Rajnikanth and Jackie Chan. I also did small budget films and big budget films as well. Even after doing all of this, I never regretted it. Whatever I did in the past, it is all the experience that I have today. 

Well said, Sudhanshu! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

