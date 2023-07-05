EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey's love story with wife Mona Pandey is quite filmy in every way; here's how the actor described it

Sudhanshu Pandey ,who plays the role of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' show Anupamaa opens up on his love story with wife Mona Pandey.
Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI:  TV's handsome hunk Sudhanshu Pandey is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' Anupamaa. 

The show has been topping the TRP charts ever since the beginning.
 
Vanraj's character has become a household name and this show has definitely given a boost to Sudhanshu's career. 

Well, Sudhanshu is often seen talking about his show, his character and a lot about his professional life. 

In one of his recent interviews with TellyChakkar, Sudhanshu opened up about his love story with Mona. 

Recalling how he met Mona, he said, "When I was modelling in Delhi, I did a show for an international designer. He was Italian and his team also came to India. They were casting models through his modelling agency. Many were casted, including Milind Soman, Arjun Rampal, and Rahul Dev. I was also one of them. My wife Mona was handling that agency."

He added, "I met her back then. After doing the show, I took the cheque, but I forgot that I already collected my payment. I called the agency and spoke to Mona to ask about my cheque. She told me to come and check the register as I had already signed and collected my payment. I actually went there and saw my signatures. Then, I apologised for the misunderstanding and that's how we started talking. Sometime after all this, I told her about my feelings."

Well, that's such a cute love story!

About Author

