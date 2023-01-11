EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Viraj Kapoor on his love for cricket: I always wanted to become a cricketer since my childhood, I was crazy about cricket and I am an encyclopedia of cricket, it was the only thing on my mind

MUMBAI : Viraj Kapoor is presently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor entered the show a few months ago. Viraj's character became instantly famous.

He is portraying the role of Romil in the show who is Ankush's illegitimate child.

While the Kapadia family was in shock when Ankush brought Romil to stay with him in their house, slowly, they all got used to it.

Anupama and Anuj's care changed Romil's point of view and now, he is no more a spoilt child.

Romil is now fond of Anupama and always respects her.

However, Barkha still doesn't want Romil to stay in the Kapadia house as she can't stand him.

But it seems Romil has no plans to leave the Kapadia house.

Well, with Samar's death track going on, the viewers had missed Romil's presence in the show for several episodes but now he is back in action once again.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Viraj who spoke about many personal and professional things.

Talking about what he does when he is not shooting for the show, Viraj said, ''I fully enjoy it when I am not shooting for the show. I was not shooting for 15 days for the show, so, I go to gym, I love playing cricket, I play for the club,. So that's my other passion. I have played it professionally as well. But I had to choose one profession, so I chose acting. I also attend my college.''

Revealing his plans for the festive season, Viraj said, ''Yes, the festive season is here but my college has also started. I will definitely celebrate it. I even celebrated Navratri. I think one should enjoy this festive season whenever they can with their friends and family. I will do the same.''

Lastly, revealing about a profession he would have chosen apart from acting, he said, ''I always wanted to become a cricketer since my childhood. I was crazy about cricket and I am an encyclopedia of cricket. Cricket was the only thing on my mind. But then slowly, I got interested in acting. I used to play cricket as well. But I got success in my acting career as well. Then I realized that the wise choice is to continue with acting. I was growing in my acting career and people were liking me for it. I kept getting chances and it is still going on. But I still love cricket and I'll keep playing it.''

