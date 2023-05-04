Exclusive! Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna not quitting the show anytime soon, read to know more

Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi, is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj and Anupama’s heartbreaking separation. 

Previously in the show, we saw how Anuj and Anupama seem to have hit a rough patch in their marriage due to Choti Anu having left the house. Fans were worried that Anuj who has left home and is staying with Maya who has his daughter Anu might be leaving the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now, as per sources close to the show, Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is not quitting anytime soon and will be ver much part of the show. His performance in the show has been loved by all and his recent track of having emotional breakdowns and showing his vulnerability as a man who loves his daughter has  touched the hearts of many.

Anupamaa is currently living with her mom and is finding ways to distract herself from the fact that her life has fallen apart but is still trying to rebuild her life. 

