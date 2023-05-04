Exclusive! Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna not quitting the show anytime soon, read to know more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi, is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj and Anupama’s heartbreaking separation.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Barkha reveals a shocking truth; Anupama sympathises with her

Previously in the show, we saw how Anuj and Anupama seem to have hit a rough patch in their marriage due to Choti Anu having left the house. Fans were worried that Anuj who has left home and is staying with Maya who has his daughter Anu might be leaving the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now, as per sources close to the show, Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is not quitting anytime soon and will be ver much part of the show. His performance in the show has been loved by all and his recent track of having emotional breakdowns and showing his vulnerability as a man who loves his daughter has touched the hearts of many.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets manipulated by Maya; Maya's secret man revealed

Anupamaa is currently living with her mom and is finding ways to distract herself from the fact that her life has fallen apart but is still trying to rebuild her life.

Do you love Gaurav Khanna’s performance in Anupamaa?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



