Exclusive! Anupamaa is a legacy show and it is one of the main reasons to take up the show: Sukirti Kandpal on shooting for Anupamaa

Sukruti Kandpal has been roped in to play the role of Shruti opposite the character of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) as his love interest. We got and touch with Sukriti to know more about her character and her excitement to be a part of the show.
Sukirti Kandpal

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show recently took a big leap post in which Anupamaa and Anuj have been seen living separate lives. Anupamaa has become a chef and owns a restaurant and America and Anuj has become business tycoon.

Sukruti Kandpal has been roped in to play the role of Shruti opposite the character of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) as his love interest. We got and touch with Sukriti to know more about her character and her excitement to be a part of the show. 

Also Read: Sexy! Check out these hottest looks of Sukirti Kandpal

She mentioned, "I am happy to be a part of Anupamaa. It is a big show and one of the best shows on television. It has been only four days that I have been short for the serial and I find everyone very nice. This is a new role and there is a lot of responsibility post the leap so everybody is only focused on work.”

Shedding light on her character she said," Shruti is Anuj’s fiancé who has been in a relationship with him for four years. She lives with Aadhya and Anuj happily. She is also a photographer who has a warm and lively personality.”

When asked about what prompted her to take up the show, the actress elaborated, “This is a legacy show and it is definitely one of the main reasons to take up the project. To add on, the production house is really nice and I am looking forward to playing my part. The characters of Anuj and Anupamaa have been loved a lot but post the leap I am sure the audience also understands that it has been a long time that the two have lived independently and it is only natural for the story to develop in this way. I am hoping that the fans will show me the same amount of love that they showed for Anupamaa and Anuj. 

Also Read: I'm not ready to have a family any time soon: Sukirti Kandpal

Well said Sukirti!

Sukirti Kandpal Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Anuj TellyChakkar leap in Anupamaa
