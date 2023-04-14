Exclusive! Anupamaa to take a leap of five to six years; little Anu to be a grown up kid

The serial Anupama will be soon taking a leap of five – six years and there would be new characters introduced. The track will see a complete 360 degree change.
Anupama

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative where Anupama and Anuj are separated and she has began a new life by opening her new dance academy. On the other hand, Vanraj is trying to get Anupama back in his life, but she has decided to live for herself.

There is a mixed reaction to the new track. While some of the audience are liking this change, the rest aren’t as they cannot see getting Anuj and Anupama separated.

As per sources, the show is going to take a leap of 4 – 5 years, where choti Anu will grow up a little, and new characters will be introduced in the show.

Anupama will be a very confident person and she will be very successful in what she begins. Meanwhile, Anuj will be happy, but still incomplete without Anupama. He would be living with Maya and little Anu. 

(ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Finally! Anupama takes a stand and aims to focus on herself )

The current track shows how Barkha, Ankush and Adhik are handling the business and how Barkha wants to take over the whole property, including the business. 

Well, it will be interesting to see how this leap and the new characters bring in a twist in the show. Will Anuj and Anupamaa ever meet?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Beautiful! Check out the different stunning looks of Anupamaa)

