EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa's Adhik Mehta is a super cool guy who would devour over Pizzas; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

In an exclusive conversation with Adhik, we asked the actor about his style statement, favourites and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

What is your favourite perfume? Do you like mild or strong fragrances?

I love strong fragrances in general.

What is your favourite brand of Watches? Are you a classy person or sporty?

I love watches, just love them and there are soo many which I love like HUBLOT, RADO, ROLEX, PANERAI, AUDEMARS PIGUET etc. I'm both a classy and sporty person.

What kind of shoes do you usually wear? Any specific brand you love?

I usually wear sneakers I'm more of a JORDANS and Addidas fan.

Which would be the top 5 brands we would find in your wardrobe without fail?

You would find Zara, HnM, Superdry, Jack and Jones, and Addidas in my wardrobe.

What will you wear when:

On a Date: A nice hoddie and cool jeans on a date.

For a Party: A classy black shirt with trousers for a party.

Hanging out with friends: Tshirt and jeans with friends and a denim jacket

Vacation mode: Vacation mode is relaxed clothes oversized T-shirt and shorts

Desi wedding: Wedding is all about Suits or ethnic wear



Festivals: Festivals ethnics kurta pyjama or a little indo western touch

Are you a beard person or not?

I am not, I like to be clean shaven

Do you experiment with your hair? Which is your favourite look?

Yes, i do a lot I like messy hair on me or undercut short hair, I'm sure I can pull off any look either with long or short hair.

What is your all-time favourite food?

Pizza is my all-time favourite comfort food.

What is your comfort food? One dish that you would cook like a pro?

Well, Pizza is my comfort and I'm a really good cook I make delicious chicken.

What would you binge on, on your cheat day?

I would surely cheat with Pizzas, can't do without them.

