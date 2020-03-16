EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa's Adhik Mehta is a super cool guy who would devour over Pizzas; Deets Inside

Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:31
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa's Adhik Mehta is a super cool guy who would devour over Pizzas; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

In an exclusive conversation with Adhik, we asked the actor about his style statement, favourites and more. Check out what he had to reveal: 

What is your favourite perfume? Do you like mild or strong fragrances?

I love strong fragrances in general. 

What is your favourite brand of Watches? Are you a classy person or sporty?

I love watches, just love them and there are soo many which I love like HUBLOT, RADO, ROLEX, PANERAI, AUDEMARS PIGUET etc. I'm both a classy and sporty person.

What kind of shoes do you usually wear? Any specific brand you love?

 I usually wear sneakers I'm more of a JORDANS and Addidas fan. 

Which would be the top 5 brands we would find in your wardrobe without fail?

You would find Zara, HnM, Superdry, Jack and Jones, and Addidas in my wardrobe. 

What will you wear when:

On a Date: A nice hoddie and cool jeans on a date.

For a Party: A classy black shirt with trousers for a party.

Hanging out with friends: Tshirt and jeans with friends and a denim jacket

Vacation mode: Vacation mode is relaxed clothes oversized T-shirt and shorts

Desi wedding: Wedding is all about Suits or ethnic wear
 
Festivals: Festivals ethnics kurta pyjama or a little indo western touch

Are you a beard person or not?

I am not, I like to be clean shaven

Do you experiment with your hair? Which is your favourite look?

Yes, i do a lot I like messy hair on me or undercut short hair, I'm sure I can pull off any look either with long or short hair.

What is your all-time favourite food?

 Pizza is my all-time favourite comfort food.

What is your comfort food? One dish that you would cook like a pro?

Well, Pizza is my comfort and I'm a really good cook I make delicious chicken.

What would you binge on, on your cheat day?

I would surely cheat with Pizzas, can't do without them. 

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside
MUMBAI : Salman Khan has been in news lately ever since he received a death threat after Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing and...
EXCLUSIVE! From Rajveer Singh's eyes to Celesti Bairagey's fresh experience from Guwahati, Producer Mukta Dhond CANDIDLY reveals what caught her attention while choosing the actors for StarPlus' 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'
MUMBAI : Mukta Dhond's Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is already giving a fresh perspective to the viewers with its storyline and...
Love is in the air! Hardik Pandya mesmerizes his wife Natasa Stancovic with his HOT and SEXY shirtless click
MUMBAI: No doubt, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya are one of the most adorable and stylish celebrity couples...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Divide and Rule! Soumya plans to create a rift between Armaan and Prisha, wants them to fight
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Exclusive! “I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit”, says, Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran aka Seema Gujral
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Naagin 6: What! Not Rajesh Pratap Singh, but Pratha aka Kiara to re-marry Rishabh?
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Recent Stories
salman
Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside
Latest Video