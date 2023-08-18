EXCLUSIVE! Anuradha Singh roped in for Dangal TV's show Tause Naina Milai Ke by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Dangal TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are all set to launch a new show.

The popular production house has already delivered hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and is gearing up for a new one.

The new show will be titled Tause Naina Milai Ke.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Anuradha Singh is roped in for the show.

She will be portraying the role of hero's aunt.

