Exclusive! “Any trend is ok for just 2-3 days, after that it begins to irritate”, Shiv Thakare on following trends

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. Be it his fights with Archana and Priyanka or his friendship with Abdu Rozik, he had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game. Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show. His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. Be it his fights with Archana and Priyanka or his friendship with Abdu Rozik, he had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shiv and had a fun conversation with him with the segment ‘Let’s get weird’

What is the most useless talent you have?

Doing Bakwas.

The weirdest nickname you have got?

There are many in Marathi like Dukkar, Mongoose, etc by my sister. If you have a grandmother or mom at home then you will realize that other than your name, you get called all the other names. 

Which body part of yours is your favorite?

How can I say that for myself? (Laughing). I think all my body parts are important to me. 

Have you been handcuffed or arrested?

I love being handcuffed (laughs)

Which trend  do you don’t like following?

This recent trend of “wow” sounded funny at the beginning but now it is getting to me. Any trend is ok for just 2-3 days, after that it begins to irritate

A compliment that you received but sounded like an insult

I don’t remember such things.

My Partner gives me the best…complete the sentence.

Hug, Hug…that’s it.

