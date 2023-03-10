Exclusive! Apara Mehta speaks about Ekta Kapoor changing the course of television and reveals her reaction on getting the offer of Malti Devi

Apara Mehta is a well known actress in television and she is a huge name. These days she is seen on the number one show on television Anupama. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her when she got the offer of Malti Devi what her reaction was and spoke about how Ekta Kapoor had changed the television industry.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 07:45
APARA MEHTA

MUMBAI: Apara Mehta is a veteran actress in the entertainment business and today she is a big name in the industry.

She has a massive fan following and she is considered as one of the best actresses the industry has seen.

She is also known as a theatre actress and has been part of many Gujarati plays.

Apara has been a part of some of the most iconic shows and also some great films.

The actress is currently a part of Anupama. She is portraying the role of classical dancer Malti Devi in the popular drama series.

Apara Mehta's entry has not only spiced up the drama but also made the show's story even more interesting.

Just recently it was revealed that she is Anuj’s biological mother and brought a big twist to the show.

ALSO READ : KYA BAAT HAI! Did you know, Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi has worked with these actors from Anupamaa before?

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her when she got the offer of Malti Devi what her reaction was and spoke about how Ekta Kapoor had changed the television industry.

When you got the offer of Malti Devi what drove you to sign the show ?

I was speechless, last year my mom passed away at the age of 91 and that too only because of old age and until the previous night she watched Anupamaa. My mom was an actor and she could differentiate what kind of shows I was doing.  When Anupamaa started and she was watching the show from day one, she said Okay you are doing a lot of work and all, but this is a kind of show you should be doing and she kept on saying that. 

It is so well performed and she loved Rupali as Anupama. My mom was a very good and professional actor in Gujarati Theatre so she understood what Ruplai was doing and she kept praising the rest of the cast and she was talking about the writing.

She also used to watch Rajan Shahi's shows and every show she used to watch and she wanted me to do such work. This year, I opened a Guajarati play and thankfully I have never been short of work in my entire life. When I was rehearsing for this play I got an offer for seven shows and I couldn't say "Yes" to the show.

I wanted to slow down and I wanted to do Gujarati Drama and now I want to only concentrate on one thing at a time.  Then on May 1st when I was about to  begin my play I got a call from Vivek the casting director of Anupama and he told that me that Rajan wants me to do Anupama and hence I came on board as I thought about my mom as she wanted me to be part of the show.

Since in the beginning your character was negative, did you have to face trolling as such?

I know on social media there is a lot of hate and how trollers try to get an actor down, but thankfully nothing such has happened to me and I know of actors who don't respond to them but I have started to reply them and all of them have told me that they like my character and that I shouldn't be mean to Anupama, how can we make people understand.  We became stars without social media.

We feel that it was because of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that today television has so many shows and actors and we give full credit to Ekta Kapoor. What do you have to say about it?

Absolutely and the things she did during Kyuki gave gloss to the show and storytelling became very fast, where the story was one week it became a daily change. First - two three years didn’t even know how the time passed by. We did the first cross ever episode and a leap of taking for the first time on television and we did it all for the first time so for me nothing was new. Whenever I find time I watch Anupama and I can say that it is a very well written show.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress is loved as Malti and whatever character she plays she does justice to it.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Anupamaa’s Apara Mehta married Darshan Jariwala twice only to get separated

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 07:45

