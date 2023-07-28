EXCLUSIVE! Apara Mehta's real-life daughter Khushali Jariwala to play younger Malti Devi in Star Plus' show Anupamaa

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing some amazing tracks these days.

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows of the television world.

Rupali Ganguly starrer show is constantly at the number one position of the TRP charts.

The viewers are intrigued by the interesting storyline and amazing twists and turns.

We all know that Anupama is going to face big trouble ahead as she broke her promise given to Malti Devi.

Malti Devi has turned negative in the show and has vowed to destroy Anupama's life.

In the upcoming episode, a new entry is set to happen.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Apara Mehta's real-life daughter Khushali Jariwala is all set to enter the show.

Khushali will be portraying the role of young Malti Devi in the show.

This is the first time this mother-daughter duo will be seen sharing the screen together.

Apara and Khushali's first show together will surely be a treat for the viewers.

