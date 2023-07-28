EXCLUSIVE! Apara Mehta's real-life daughter Khushali Jariwala to play younger Malti Devi in Star Plus' show Anupamaa

Apara Mehta will be sharing the screen for the first time with her real life daughter Khushali Jariwala in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.
show Anupamaa

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows of the television world.

Rupali Ganguly starrer show is constantly at the number one position of the TRP charts.

The viewers are intrigued by the interesting storyline and amazing twists and turns.

We all know that Anupama is going to face big trouble ahead as she broke her promise given to Malti Devi.

Malti Devi has turned negative in the show and has vowed to destroy Anupama's life.

In the upcoming episode, a new entry is set to happen.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Apara Mehta's real-life daughter Khushali Jariwala is all set to enter the show.

Khushali will be portraying the role of young Malti Devi in the show.

This is the first time this mother-daughter duo will be seen sharing the screen together.

Apara and Khushali's first show together will surely be a treat for the viewers.

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Nidhi Shah Sagar Parekh Apara Mehta. Khushali Jariwala
