EXCLUSIVE! Aparna Dixit reveals having second thoughts about taking up Woh To Hai Albelaa, shares what made her take a long gap and get back to TV and much more

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Aparna Dixit recently joined Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa where she is portraying the role of Anjali.

Aparna is romancing Shaheer Sheikh who plays the role of Kanha in the drama series.

The viewers are in love with Aparna's on-screen pairing with Shaheer which has become a huge hit in no time.

Aparna made a comeback on the TV after a long gap and the viewers are thrilled to see her back in action.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aparna who spoke about working in Rajan Shahi's show and much more.

The show has a filmy feel with dance sequences and all of that. How is the shooting experience?

Yes, it has a lot of filmy feels. When it comes to TV shows, the dance sequences are very short and entire dance sequences aren't shot. I was supposed to make a reel kind of a thing on my first day of the shoot. I had to shoot the song with Shaheer. It was so interesting as I love to dance. We danced to the entire song and when I saw it on TV, it turned out to be really good. This is something that I have never done in my entire career. It is very cool to try something different.

Your previous show was Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi which went off-air in 2020. What made you take this gap? What were you up to at this time?

Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi went off-air in 2020 and that was a very perfect time for me when it comes to Covid. I was already shooting for the show when Covid started. And during the time when the lockdown happened, that was the break from the show and again when the shooting resumed, I could go back to shoot for the same show instead of finding another work. I could really help people around me because I was doing that show. Hats off to Rashmi Sharma's Production house as they gave us payments on time. That show was very special for me because I needed work at that time and also money to help people around me.

It was a good break for me when the show ended in September and I could go home. I was with my family for two months. I came back and I knew that I wanted to do something different that I have never done before. I did two web shows during that period. It was a good break for me as I was not shooting for a TV show for long hours. But now, I am back again.

How is the experience of working for a Rajan Shahi show?

Working with Rajan Shahi sir is great. I have always said this. His narration and vision was the only reason why I said yes to this show. When you are offered a role in an ongoing show, you really think if you want to do it or not. I was having second thoughts. But then, Rajan sir narrated to me my character and that gave me full confidence that I should go for it. Also, you should never leave a chance to work with good people. I like to listen to my heart and just go for it.

