EXCLUSIVE! Apart from Kanwar Dhillon, this actor was CONSIDERED to play Shiva in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has become one of the most adored shows on the small screen. Its fan following is growing day and night and the viewers are so attached to each and every character of the show that it would be impossible for them to see anybody else playing the same role.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Parivaar to RECREATE Ramayan in Star Plus' Pandya Store

Talking about the character of Shiva, the character is played by Kanwar Dhillon and it is unimaginable that anybody else would even ace this role. He has become synonymous with his character, but before getting Kanwar on board there was one more name suggested. That was Ayaz Ahmed. Well, Ayaz has been a prominent name in the industry and he was recently seen in the shows Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Qurbaan Hua. It would have surely been interesting to see if Ayaz would play the character of Shiva in the show.

Currently, in the show, Disha comes to meet Suman and the family and to see Shiva, Suman welcomes her with all heart, and seeing this Raavi feels disappointed but finds herself in a spot where she cannot help it. She fumes in jealousy seeing Shiva play Garba with Disha and realises the moment where she feels that she is losing Shiva completely. Will Shiva and Raavi reunite or let Suman get him married to Disha?

Also read: COUPLE GOALS! Pandya store's Gaura and Yeh Hai Chahatein's Rusha recreated the Maine Pyar Kiya's Salman Bhagyashree's romantic moment

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.