EXCLUSIVE! Apna Time Bhi Aayega did not get the justice it deserved: Samaksh Sudi

MUMBAI: Samaksh Sudi is an integral part of Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he spoke about this personal life and about the show going off-air.

Take a look:

Please tell us about your life before you turned an actor…

Well, I was second officer Merchant Navy. When I used to sail, I used to come here and do theatre and I am doing it from the past 10 years or so. I have been infact, doing it form school. I took up Navy as a profession because I wanted to explore too.

What made you give a nod to the show?

I always wanted to do a grey shade so I was looking at something like that. I had done something negative earlier too but at that time I wasn’t too involved with my character. So when I got a call from the casting director, he gave me the name of some characters of the show and I rejected it. After a weak I was offered a role where I was told that the character has a grey shade and I agreed. There is a lot to play around when it comes to negative shades. Positive roles are bland.

The director is also from theatre background so when we used to sit together we used to discuss how to play around with the character differently. Every second you need to change your emotion and that has to seem effortless thought it happens too time. Given that I come from a theatre background I need time to switch as on the stage you pause before emoting.

So yes I am happy.

What was your first reaction when you were finalized for the show?

I was sure. I was finalized during the lockdown in 2020 and was excited and once I came to Mumbai, after 15 to 20 days I had my entry in the show. The thing is until you are on the set and shooting there is no surety and until then I was unsure but when I was present there I was sure.

Did you expect Apna Time Bhi Aayega to go off-air so soon?

No we never thought so. But there were ups and downs. The director changed in between and even when the slot change happened we never thought that the show would be slated to go off-air. I think the show had the potential and the show was not done justice to.