EXCLUSIVE! Apna Time Bhi Aayega fame Anjali Thakkar BAGS Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the Telly world.

The iconic Saas- Bahu Jodi has never failed to entertain viewers, what’s even more than iconic is Gopika Bahu and Kokila Modi. Being one of the most loved pairs ever since these two have now reunited with Tera Mera Saath Rahe on Star Bharat.

Well, the show has been getting loved by the audience for its intense drama and a note of light-hearted comedy. Now, Tellychakkar got an update for the upcoming drama and to add spice to the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Anjali Thakkar has been roped in the show. She will be playing the mother of a new negative entry. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in the show, Mithila will throw Gopika out of the Modi mansion. Saksham will be seen holding Gopika's hand and dragging her out of the house. While Gopika tries her best to explain Mithila, it seems things won't work out in her favour.

