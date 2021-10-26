EXCLUSIVE! Apna Time Bhi Aayega fame Megha Ray on competing with actors of her generation: My sense of competition is quite different, I feel motivated to see celebrities having millions of followers on social media

MUMBAI : Megha Ray was last seen as Rani in Zee TV's popular drama series Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

The actress played the lead role in the show and was lauded for her stellar performance.

Megha became a household name for her exceptional character portrayal. Also, her on-screen pairing with Fahmaan Khan became hugely popular among the viewers.

Apna Time Bhi Aayega recently went off-air after one year of successful journey on the small screens.

While the diehard fans are missing Megha on the small screens, we are expecting her to make a comeback soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Megha who opened up on Apna Time Bhi Aayeya going off-air and much more.

Bond with co-star Fahmaan Khan...

He is an amazing person. We bonded within a couple of days itself on set. I think it was very essential for the show at that stage because it had taken a lot of setbacks. I was replacing somebody and all the relationships had to be redone because of the new person that had joined the cast and which is me. It was essential that the two main leads reach a level of understanding which would help the show and their own characters. I was glad that Fahmaan and I resonated very well in terms of our work ethics, thinking process and as friends as well. He is an amazing friend and a very good human being apart from being a great actor. I had a blast of a time with him on set. I have found a friend who is going to be a good friend of mine for the longest time.

Future projects...

I am looking forward to anything that I have not done till now. I really love acting and I don't want to restrict myself to a certain category or a certain platform. I also don't want to restrict myself to the glamour world. I am open to playing anything that's challenging and creatively satisfying. Be it web, movies or TV, if the story is compelling if the character is someone who can make an impact on the screen, I definitely want to play something like that. I want to be a part of good stories because ever since childhood, I have been fascinated with the idea of how certain stories a characters change people's points of view.

Competition between the competitors...

Actually, my sense of competition has been quite different since my childhood. It's not about comparing. There is uniqueness in everyone. In fact, I feel motivated to see so many people of my generation or younger than me having millions of followers on social media. That's amazing and that is something I can't do. I know I'm not very much of a social media person. But it inspires me to be my best in a way. I have been very competitive with my own self. I just can't stand not being better than what I was yesterday. I think that's the only way I can become the person I want to be.

Megha has previously made her debut with Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai opposite Rohit Suchanti.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.