Exclusive! Apnapan actor Leena Jumani, reveals her reaction about actors flirting with her, ‘I don’t understand when people flirt with me’!

The talented actress Leena Jumani was last seen in Apnapan. The stunning diva plays a grey shade character of Sonali in the show, who used to love Nikhil in the past and is now back in his life.

Leena started her career in the year 2009 on the television serial Koi Ane Ko Hai as Suhasi. The next year, she was seen playing the lead role in the television serial Bandini. Leena has played important roles in several TV shows, such as Shubh Vivah, Tush Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, and Adaalat. She also appeared in the television web series Maaya 2.

After being successful in the television industry, Leena came into the film industry and started her career in the year 2013 with the Hindi film Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn and Tamanna Bhatia. She has done many films such as Sathiyo Chalyo Khodaldham and Pardesi Dhola.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with an actor, and we played a very fun segment with her, called "Never Have I Ever." When asked if she had ever been cheated on, she skipped the question, but the rest of the questions were sure fun.

Never Have I Ever Lied on the 1st date?

I may have lied, maybe whatever was lie then.

Never have I Ever Pretended to Like a Co-star?

No, Never.

Never Have I Ever Sent a Drunk Text Or Call?

Yes, I did but who it was I can’t reveal that.

Never Have I ever shoplifted?

No, I have not done it yet.

Never Have I Ever Stolen or taken something from set?

I have stolen anything from set, If I have taken anything I have aksed permission for it.

Never Have I Ever regretted playing a role?

Yes, I have, played a role that regretted but that’s part of my experience and journey so I am happy.

Never Have I Ever stalked a co-star or an actor?

Yes, I have.

Never Have I Ever Been Hit On by a Co-star?

This is a little tricky situation, because I don’t understand when people flirt with me, so I am just daydreaming in my own world.

Leena Jumani plays the role of Sonali in the show Apnapan.

