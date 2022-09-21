EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan actress Mehak Ghai reveals she would love to do Bigg Boss, says, "I have watched all seasons and Pratik Sehajpal is my favourite contestant as he was too good in the show"

MUMBAI : Sony TV's Appnapan is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The popular drama series hit the small screens a few months ago and has become everyone's favourite.

The show stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles.

Apart from Cezanne and Rajshree, actors like Keshav Mehta, Shraddha Tripathi, Anju Mahendru, Jatin Shah, Gautam Ahuja among others, are also a part of the show.

Mehak Ghai is one of the actresses who is playing a pivotal role in it.

She is seen as Manna in the drama series. Mehak is loved for her performance in the drama series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mehak who spoke about the show, her character and her experience with the star cast.

Are you pursuing something else as well apart from acting?

I am a social media influencer for the past 8 years now. I started that journey before I stepped into acting in 2018, which was also with Balaji Telefilms. I have been working with a lot of brands being a social media influencer. I am handling both things simultaneously.



What made you switch from social media to acting?

I have not completely switched to acting. I try to balance both things. I can't leave one thing for the other as I am extremely passionate about being in front of the camera and I love travelling.



You have participated in Splitsvilla. Would you like to be a part of other reality shows as well?

If given an opportunity, and if I get a call from Bigg Boss’ house today, I am going. My bags are packed already. I have watched all seasons of Bigg Boss. Pratik Sehajpal is my favourite contestant from the show as he is really good.

I feel I am a very dramatic, hyperactive, bubbly and also quite a social person. It does not take me time to gel with people. Though I can't fight and abuse for no reason as there are other ways to entertain people. I think I would be able to survive in the show for the longest time as I have been on a reality show before. I kind of know how it goes. I also know that Bigg Boss is going to be 10 times more than what I have done in Splitsvilla but that would be a challenge.

