EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan actress Shraddha Tripathi opens up on managing her school life with her acting career, talks about her bond with Rajshree-Cezanne and much more

Sony TV rolled out a new show titled Appnapan last week and the viewers are in love with it.

The show stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles.

Appnapan is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show marks the reunion of Cezanne and Ekta after Kasauti Zindagi Kay while this is the first time Rajshree is working with Ekta Kapoor.

A lot of new actors have made their small screen debut with this show and Shraddha Tripathi is one of them.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shraddha who spoke about the show and much more.

Cezanne and Rajshri are well-known names. How nervous and excited were you to work with them?

I was not nervous at all. They show full confidence in me. Both of them feel that I will be able to pull off the role. They always praise me and guide me and are extremely down-to-earth. I don't find any issues with them.

How are you managing your studies with your daily soap?

I hail from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I came to Mumbai to pursue my career in acting as I thought I would be able to do it. I auditioned and got selected. I have not dropped my studies but I am not able to attend school regularly.

Since it is your first show, was it challenging for you? Did you do any preparations before kickstarting the shoot?

Yes, I had prepared myself for my character before I started shooting for it. I did a lot of homework about my character and properly tried to understand it. I noted down every detail and tried to understand my character best. I also studied about the place where I hail from in the show and learnt all the nuances.

Appnapan started airing on small screens from 15th June.

