Exclusive! Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Vishesh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV's Vikram Betal

Sony TV's Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Vishesh Sharma is all set to enter Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betal.

Vishesh Sharma

As of now, the details regarding his role are not revealed, but supposedly, his role will bring a lot of changes in the lives of the characters in the show.

Vikram Betal is Atrangii TV's show which is produced under Jaasvand Production and it is produced by Sachin Mohite and actor Rajkumar Kanojiya will be playing the character of Betal and the shoot will begin from July.

Are you excited to see Vishesh's stint in Vikram Betal?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Latest Video