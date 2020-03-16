EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan's Keshav Mehta on quitting dentistry to pursue acting: It was never really a plan and was very not easy as I had invested 5 years

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Appnapan hit the small screens just a month ago. 

The show stars Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles.

We all know that Ekta Kapoor's shows are always a treat to watch and this one is also one of them.

The show's story focuses on how Pallavi and Nikhil get separated due to some misunderstandings and live different lives. Appnapan also focuses on single parenting and how the children and parents struggle due to this. 

Apart from Rajshree and Cezanne, the show also stars Anju Mahendru, Keshav Mehta, Gautam Ahuja, Shraddha Tripathi, Mrinalini Tyagi, Mehak Ghai, Mridula Oberoi and many more. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Keshav who plays the role of Harsh in the show. 

How did acting happen to you?

Acting happened to me when I was in junior school. My friends and I had participated in a competition where we had to make an advertisement. We ended up selling the lace of a pant called 'Pappu Nada'. Honestly, apart from getting the first prize and getting a mention of my performance. I realized the amount of happiness it gave me was out of the world. As I grew up, I started being a part of more competitions, short films and workshops. And the sky was the limit. 

You hail from Delhi, and you came to Mumbai to pursue your dreams. How were the initial days of your career? Did you struggle to get work?

I am originally from Delhi and I started my career from there where I did a lot of TVCs, digital ads and short films. I used to visit Mumbai for shoots on and off. I never really lived here for a long time. After getting the show, I moved to Mumbai and I'm already in love with this city. There have been struggling times as I am new to this city. But those struggles are important too during my journey in this city. 

You have a bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery. What made you quit that profession? How supportive was your family of it?

Quitting dentistry was never really a plan and it was very not easy as I had invested 5 years for it. I really did like dentistry. But after practicing for a couple of months, the pandemic happened and I was not able to practice. That's when I resumed with my workshops, theatre and auditions. Virtual auditions helped me a lot. I used to plan my days and auditions and used to prepare my checklist just to get closer to my goals. My family and friends were of great support throughout my journey. I am really grateful that I could follow my passion. 

