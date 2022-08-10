Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma roped in for Voot series produced by Parin multimedia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many web shows are being launched these days on the OTT platform and the fans do binge-watch it.

Voot is coming up with a new web series produced by Parin Multimedia.

The show is still in the pre–production stage, and soon it will be air on the OTT platform.

As per sources, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Aradhana Sharma has been roped in for the series.

Now, much is known about her role in the show, but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Aradhana Sharma was a part of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 12.

These days she is essaying the role of Rumana in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Aradhana is very active on her social media account and she keeps posting fun stuff on her profile.

She has done many photoshoot reels and has got a good response from the audience.

The show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul that she has been part of is one of the most loved mytho shows on television and the audience love Sidarth Nigam as the new Ali Baba.

Well, these days the track is very engaging and keeps the audience hooked on to it.

