Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma roped in for Voot series produced by Parin multimedia

Voot is coming up with a new web series and as per sources, Aradhana Sharma has been roped in for the new show where she would be playing a pivotal role.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 15:18
Aradhana Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many web shows are being launched these days on the OTT platform and the fans do binge-watch it.

Voot is coming up with a new web series produced by Parin Multimedia.

The show is still in the pre–production stage, and soon it will be air on the OTT platform.

As per sources, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Aradhana Sharma has been roped in for the series.

Now, much is known about her role in the show,  but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Aradhana Sharma was a part of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 12.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kawale and Akshita Shetty ROPED in Parin Multimedia's next on Zee TV?

These days she is essaying the role of Rumana in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Aradhana is very active on her social media account and she keeps posting fun stuff on her profile.

She has done many photoshoot reels and has got a good response from the audience.

The show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul that she has been part of is one of the most loved mytho shows on television and the audience love Sidarth Nigam as the new Ali Baba.

Well, these days the track is very engaging and keeps the audience hooked on to it.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Sachin Parikh roped in for Zee TV's new show by Parin Multimedia

Aradhana Sharma Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Voot Colors MTV Splitsvilla season 12 SAB TV MTV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 15:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Dejection! Bapuji and Paritosh blame themselves for Anuj and Anupama’s broken relationship
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
SHOCKING! Ravi Kishan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more male actors who spoke about facing casting couch
MUMBAI: Casting couch is a big issue not only in Bollywood, but in the whole Indian film industry. We have seen that a...
Really! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia’s marriage on the rocks? Latter shares a cryptic post, saying “Out of all the lies…”
MUMBAI :Actor Vijayendra Kumeria is a popular actor currently seen playing the role of Angad on the show Teri Meri...
Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma roped in for Voot series produced by Parin multimedia
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ gets its TOP 6 finalists!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ has finally found...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Relieved! Akshara relieved to have Abhimanyu perform Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Ravi Kishan
SHOCKING! Ravi Kishan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more male actors who spoke about facing casting couch

Latest Video

Related Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Really! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia’s marriage on the rocks? Latter shares a cryptic post, saying “Out of all the lies…”
Sony Entertainment Television
Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ gets its TOP 6 finalists!
Ashneer Grover on being compared to Youtuber Ankur Warikoo
What! Ashneer Grover on being compared to Youtuber Ankur Warikoo, says “i’m offended, don’t take his and my name in the same sentence”
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali to grace the show to promote India’s Best Dancer Season 3
Rakhi Sawant
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant is the first confirmed contestant of the show?
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
OMG! Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s shocking reaction to the fight between Mc Stan and Abdu