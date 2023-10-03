Exclusive! Araham Sawant roped in for Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s Naagin is one of the most popular shows on Television. The show is currently on it’s 6th season. Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead role in it, and she got the show post her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of getting the latest updates to you from the world of entertainment.

Also read - Exclusive! Aashvi Bisht roped in for Naagin 6

This time, we are back with the latest updates about Naagin 6.

As per sources, Araham Sawant has been roped in for the show. No information about his character has been revealed yet but it is said that it’s a pivotal role.

Also read - Exclusive! Child actor Aarohi M Kumawat roped in for Naagin 6

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.