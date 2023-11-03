Exclusive! Archana Gautam breaks her silence about the dark phase of her life when she was suicidal

Archana won audience's heart with her stint in the Bigg Boss house and she emerged as the third runner-up of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, she spoke about the dark phase of her life when she tried to attempt suicide.
Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is a politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the strongest contestants and finalists. She emerged as the third runner up of the show.

Archana is one of the few contestants who were called out by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for her both, good and bad behavior.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Archana Gautam talks about the threats she received from politician Priyanka Gandhi’s P.A, says, “I don’t know why he was rude to me, I just wanted to meet her and wasn't allowed in spite of being invited by her” )

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience, and soon enough, everyone was sure that she would be one of the show's finalists.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Archana spoke about the time she wanted to commit suicide. 

The actress said, "This was in 2020 when COVID period was on. My south manager called me and told me that everything is over, and there's nothing left to do. There is no work in industry and I was worried about how would I pay the bill, as the rent was Rs. 60000."

She further said, "For three months, I couldn't give the rent and the owner was torturing me. At the time, I thought of committing suicide, but then I also thought about my mom and family. Later, I gave up the thought of it."

Well, there is no doubt that Archana, with a lot of hard work and dedication, has come a long way. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam spotted in the city, netizens fat-shame her saying “pet to andr ja nhi rha hai”

