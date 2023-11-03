Exclusive! Archana Gautam breaks her silence during the dark phase of her life when she had attempted suicide

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and one of the show's finalists and emerged as the third runner up of the show.

Archana is one of the few contestants who were called out by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for both her good and bad behavior.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience, and soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar Archana spoke about the time she wanted to commit suicide.

The actress said "This was in 2020 when COVID period was on my south manager called me and told me that everything is over now, and nothing is left to do. There is no work in industry and I was worried about how would I pay the bill as the rent was Rs. 60000"

She further said "For three months I didn’t give rent and the owner was torturing me and that time I got the thought of committing suicide, and then I thought about my mom and who would take care of family and then I gave up the thought of it"

Well, there is no doubt that Archana with a lot of hard work and dedication has come a long way.

