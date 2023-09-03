Exclusive! Archana Gautam talks about the threats she received from politician Priyanka Gandhi’s P.A, says, “I don’t know why he was rude to me, I just wanted to meet her and wasn't allowed in spite of being invited by her”

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner up of the show.

Archana is one of the few contestants who were called out by Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for both, her good and bad behavior.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

Recently, Archana had come live on her social media and revealed how she was being threatened by Priyanka Gandhi’s P.A.

Tellychakkar got in touch with her and asked her what was the issue about. The actress spoke her heart out.

During your live chat you shared that you were getting threats, could you tells us something about it?

I joined the party because of Priyanka Gandhi. I just came out from Bigg Boss and I wanted to meet her, but her P.A kept telling me that he would allow me to meet, but also kept saying that she was busy. Priyanka Didi called me and told me to catch up over tea. I was angry, because she wanted to meet, but the P. A wasn’t allowing me. I confronted him as to why Priyanka Didi wants to meet and why isn't he allowing me.

That's when he told me not to talk more, or else he will put me in jail. How can he speak to me like that? My only purpose was to get noticed by Priyanka Didi, so that she brings new staff. It’s impossible to meet her. I lost it when I realized that he doesn’t know how to talk to women and that I joined the party for Priyanka Gandhi.

Why do you think the people around you didn’t support you?

I don’t know. I feel that he is ruling everyone and that’s why no one is coming out and speaking. When I was upfront, people called me up and said, 'Archana, I cannot do what you did.' I can’t understand why no one is speaking. I have always given so much for Priyanka and the party. I only wanted to meet her and for that, he misbehaved with me.

You seem like Kangana Ranaut; you say what you feel and don’t hide anything as you aren’t scared.

I love Priyanka and there's no one who can come between us. There are so many complains against her P.A for his rude behaviour. At least, he should be speaking nicely to me. I don’t think anyone can meet Priyanka Didi if someone else who isn't famous was in my place. I don’t know how he would speak to them.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is very brave and she doesn’t feel scared in speaking the truth.

