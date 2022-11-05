Exclusive! Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman to judge the reality show India’s Laughter Champion

We had reported that The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off – air and it wouldn’t be airing back for some time. A new show is all set to replace the show titled India's Laughter Champion.
MUMBAI : Tellyhcakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

India’s Laughter Champion show is a reality show where stand up - comedians from around the country will come on board and compete with each other.

If one remembers Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma were contestants on the show ages before and it was this show that the two debuted on television. .

We have some exclusive news coming in from the show and finally we know who would be the judges of the show.

Our very own Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman will be judges on the show.

In the previous season also Shekar was the judge of the show along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and once again Archana replaced him as a judge on the show.

Well, we can't wait to bring more exclusive news to you all but for now, it is this, and about The Kapil Sharma Show, the show is soon to wrap its shoot. We had exclusively updated the fans about the dates.

Yet, another entertaining show is about to begin on television and we promise to bring you more updates on this upcoming reality show.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

