EXCLUSIVE! Are Faltu co-stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja DATING?

Faltu co-stars Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey are reportedly dating.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 12:12
Niharika

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

From various new shows being launched to actors being a part of the shows, breakups, link-ups, and everything is always exclusively updated by us for the fans. 

Well, today we are here with another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that two of the actors from a popular TV show are more than just friends. 

Wondering whom are we talking about? Let us tell you!

As per our sources, Faltu co-stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja are more than just friends.

There are reports about the duo dating. 

However, Niharika has denied such news.

It seems both Aakash and Niharika want to keep everything under the wraps. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Niharika Chouksey Aazhar j malik Aakash Ahuja Rakhi Vijan Myra Singh Faiz Mohammed Khan Saloni Sandhu Star Plus boy hood productions Sagar Wahi
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 12:12

