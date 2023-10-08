EXCLUSIVE! Are Faltu co-stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja DATING?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that two of the actors from a popular TV show are more than just friends.

Wondering whom are we talking about? Let us tell you!

As per our sources, Faltu co-stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja are more than just friends.

There are reports about the duo dating.

However, Niharika has denied such news.

It seems both Aakash and Niharika want to keep everything under the wraps.

