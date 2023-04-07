Exclusive! Arina Dey roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV!

Arina Dey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing, and creating popular TV shows and they have already associated with Dangal TV. They are known for shows like Mann Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Morammba, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan, Poison and more.

TellyChakkar is back with another update from the world of television.

As per sources, Arina Dey has been roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s new show for Dangal TV.

Sources also suggest that her character will be to the likes of Komolika, and her entire look will be different as well.

Arina is a popular actress known for her, diverse and dynamic range of characters. has been a part of shows like Kaamna, Maddam Sir, Barrister Babu, Muskaan, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and Laal Ishq among others.

Her look will be very different and it will something very interesting to look forward to. 

Are you excited to watch a new show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

