EXCLUSIVE! Arista Mehta REPLACES Prachi Kadam in Colors' Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have been at the forefront of giving all the latest updates about your favourite TV shows.

Colors TV has recently rolled out a new show titled Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

The show is working wonders ever since the beginning.

Reem, Zain, and Akshit's performances are being loved by the viewers.

ALSO READ: OMG!! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Paakhi catches Agasthaya doing this! His Reaction is Priceless!

The show will witness a lot of new entries as the story progresses.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Prachi Kadam has been replaced and a new actress has stepped into her shoes.

As per sources, Arista Mehta will replace the actress.

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a spin-off of Ishq Mein Marjawan, a thriller love story that succeeded in impressing the audiences.

It focuses on a love triangle between Agastya, Ishan, and Pakhi and their approaches to getting their love.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG!! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agasthaya's new look after being Heartbroken will Shock you!