EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja and Mishal Raheja APPROACHED for Saurabh Tiwari's upcoming show on Colors

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months.

Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Saurabh Tiwari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel.

We had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna is locked to play the lead role in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Andita Sinha and RK Tushar roped in for Saurabh Tewari's next for ZEE TV

Erica Fernandes and Madhurima Tuli were in the race to play the lead.

Surbhi is known for her stint in shows like Naagin 5, Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2 and some more.

Surbhi has been away from the small screens after Naagin and the viewers will be super excited to see her back on the small screens.

And now, we have come to know that Arjit Taneja and Mishal Raheja are approached to play the male lead.

Who do you think will bag the lead opposite Surbhi? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Daya Shankar Pandey and Jayshree Arora ROPED in for Sony SAB's Guldasta