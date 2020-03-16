EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja and Mishal Raheja APPROACHED for Saurabh Tiwari's upcoming show on Colors

Surbhi Chandna is locked to play the lead actress while Arjit Taneja and Mishal Raheja are approached to play the lead actor.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 13:03
EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja and Mishal Raheja APPROACHED for Saurabh Tiwari's upcoming show on Colors

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months. 

Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days. 

Saurabh Tiwari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel. 

We had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna is locked to play the lead role in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Andita Sinha and RK Tushar roped in for Saurabh Tewari's next for ZEE TV

Erica Fernandes and Madhurima Tuli were in the race to play the lead. 

Surbhi is known for her stint in shows like Naagin 5, Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2 and some more. 

Surbhi has been away from the small screens after Naagin and the viewers will be super excited to see her back on the small screens. 

And now, we have come to know that Arjit Taneja and Mishal Raheja are approached to play the male lead. 

Who do you think will bag the lead opposite Surbhi? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Daya Shankar Pandey and Jayshree Arora ROPED in for Sony SAB's Guldasta

Surbhi Chandna Erica Fernandes Madhurima Tuli Colors Saurabh Tewari Naagin 5 Ishqbaaaz Sanjivani 2 Arjit Taneja Mishal Raheja TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 13:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Game Begins! Preesha’s first move to stop Revati
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Exclusive! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Aarya Dharamchand Kumar ropes in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors TV?
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Glamorous! Jennifer Winget looks ravishing hot in her latest photoshoot, Checkout
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revenge Time! Revati shows her ugly side
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Must Read! Shraddha Arya drops PIC of her house post robbery
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a place...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Betrayal! Preesha points out Revati’s failure
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Read on to know about the controversies surrounding Sidhu Moose Wala
Shocking! Read on to know about the controversies surrounding Sidhu Moose Wala
Latest Video