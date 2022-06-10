Exclusive! Arjit Taneja drops hints of what he does when doesn’t want to indulge in a conversation, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja has a great fanbase for because of his looks and his performances in various shows. He first appeared in the show ‘V the serial’ and later grabbed attention in MTV Splitsvlla 6. He has also appeared in other shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Naagin 5 and 6, etc. Currently, the actor can be seen giving a dhamakedaar performance in the Star Plus’ show Banni Chow Home delivery.

Arjit can be seen playing the role of Agastya in the show Banni Chow Home Delivery opposite Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra. Arjit has recently entered the show but the love and attention he’s getting is really a lot and it’s all deserved.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor to ask him about his list of favourites.

Who’s your favourite person?

Yeah, I’ll say my parents are my favourite people.

Who’s your favourite co-star till date?

That will have to be Shabbir Ahluwalia.

What’s your favourite cuisine?

Pan-Asian

Who is your favourite actor from television?

Definitely Shabbir Ahluwalia, Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta.

What’s your favourite stress buster?

Working out and eating. Yes, I know they poles apart.

Which is your favourite brand?

I’m not very brand conscious. I wear whatever is comfortable to me or whatever I like. It can be a 200 rupees t-shirt or a 2000 rupees one.

Which your favourite role you’ve played?

Azaan from bahu-begum.

Which is your favourite series?

I am actually watching How I Met your Mother like nth time so yeah.

Which is your favourite emoticon?

Actually, it depends on who am I sending it to. If I don’t want to indulge in a conversation I’ll send a thumbs up emoticon or just a smiley emoticon or a heart emoticon.

Watch the interview bellow: