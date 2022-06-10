Exclusive! Arjit Taneja drops hints of what he does when doesn’t want to indulge in a conversation, Deets Inside

Arjit can be seen playing the role of Agastya in the show Banni Chow Home Delivery opposite Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra. Arjit has recently entered the show but the love and attention he’s getting is really a lot and it’s all deserved.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 21:05
Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja has a great fanbase for because of his looks and his performances in various shows. He first appeared in the show ‘V the serial’ and later grabbed attention in MTV Splitsvlla 6. He has also appeared in other shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Naagin 5 and 6, etc. Currently, the actor can be seen giving a dhamakedaar performance in the Star Plus’ show Banni Chow Home delivery.

Arjit can be seen playing the role of Agastya in the show Banni Chow Home Delivery opposite Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra. Arjit has recently entered the show but the love and attention he’s getting is really a lot and it’s all deserved.

Also read - Wow! Banni Chow Home Delivery: Ulka Gupta starrer Hits a New Milestone and Fans are excited

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor to ask him about his list of favourites.

Who’s your favourite person?

Yeah, I’ll say my parents are my favourite people.

Who’s your favourite co-star till date?

That will have to be Shabbir Ahluwalia.

What’s your favourite cuisine?

Pan-Asian

Who is your favourite actor from television?

Definitely Shabbir Ahluwalia, Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta.

What’s your favourite stress buster?

Working out and eating. Yes, I know they poles apart.

Which is your favourite brand?

I’m not very brand conscious. I wear whatever is comfortable to me or whatever I like. It can be a 200 rupees t-shirt or a 2000 rupees one. 

Which your favourite role you’ve played?

Azaan from bahu-begum.

Which is your favourite series?

I am actually watching How I Met your Mother like nth time so yeah.

Which is your favourite emoticon?

Actually, it depends on who am I sending it to. If I don’t want to indulge in a conversation I’ll send a thumbs up emoticon or just a smiley emoticon or a heart emoticon.

Also read - Uff! Arjit Taneja's Dashing Looks that Cannot Be Ignored

Watch the interview bellow:

 

 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

Bahu-Begum MTV Splitsvilla Kumkum Bhagya Naagin 5 Naagin 6 Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Banni Chow Home Delivery StarPlus TellyChakkar Banni Manini Yuvan daily soap spoiler Spoiler Updates
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 21:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja drops hints of what he does when doesn’t want to indulge in a conversation, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja has a great fanbase for because of his looks and his performances in various shows. He first...
Hotness Alert! Radhika Apte Looks Super Hot in These Pictures
MUMBAI: Vikram Vedha actress Radhika Apte looks ravishing and super hot in her Instagram posts. She currently has 3.7 M...
Cool! Check out Sriti Jha's Sporty and Fun Looks
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha, who is currently seen participating in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10,...
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Rishita and Dhara to expose Shweta, Suman keeps a condition for them
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Avinash Tiwary Looks Dashing in These Posts
MUMBAI : Laila Majnu fame Avinash Tiwary, who has recently been a part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin...
Sexy! Check out the Sexiest Looks of Urvashi Rautela
MUMBAI : Former Miss Diva Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing and super sexy in her recent Instagram posts. The actress and...
RECENT STORIES
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make an appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda’s wedding reception; Netizens troll them by addressing them as ‘Baap aur Beti’