EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja opens up about his character on Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery, says, "He has a little attitude but also a soft side to him and is the whole package"

MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja is an Indian television actor and model. He made his television debut with V The Serial and then appeared in the reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League 1. He also featured in fiction dramas such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 & 6 and Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.



He is currently a part of the popular TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery, which he very recently entered as rockstar Agastya.



Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know some interesting insights.



What are your expectations from your character in Banni Chow Home Delivery? What made you say yes for Agastya’s character?



“It feels great to be a part of the show. It’s different from other shows as it’s not the usual saas-bahu drama. People have been loving it a lot. The whole cast and team is very welcoming and I am enjoying it a lot.”



“The character is that of a rockstar which is amazing. He has a sense of style and swag. He has a little attitude but also a soft side to him. He is the whole package and is quite different.”



Who are you inspired by the most?



“I am inspired by Shabir Ahluwalia. He played a rockstar in my first show and we played best friends. I am currently playing something that he was previously playing. I love him and he inspires me a lot.”



How has the journey been like for you as an actor?



“The journey has been fantastic and I am very grateful for what I am doing right now. When I was doing my first show, Kumkum Bhagya, I had no clue about acting for the first 6 to 8 months. It took a lot of time and I learned everything on the job with some amazing co-stars like Sriti, Shabir bhai, Mrunal and everyone else. I learnt from everyone and I did a couple of shows after that. I have learnt from every show irrespective of the show working or not.”



The audience feel that Agastya will bring some turbulence in the lives of Banni and Yuvaan. People can’t wait to find out what unfolds next.



