Exclusive! Arjit Taneja is a thorough professional and very motivated: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Ashish Kaul

MUMBAI: Ashish Kaul had been shooting for Mukta's serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV. The show launched recently and is receiving a good response from the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ashish opened up on his character and experience shooting for the show.

Ashish is playing Dildaar who is a jolly good father to his son Virat, played by Arjit Taneja. The father and son bond is strong and seems more like a good friendship between them.

When asked about his experience with Arjit, he says, "He is a professional, and very motivated. I take inspiration from him and seeing him doing gym regularly, I push myself too. But yes, I go at night, as I love my morning sleep. When I work with him, I keep my real son in mind and rest comes naturally."

About his bond with Sriti Jha who is playing Amruta, he says, "She is everyone's darling. Full of infectious energy, she is very focused and hardworking. I only wish she ate more food. As for my onscreen chemistry with her, mostly it's natural as I normally take her side in the story as well as in real life. It's a nice big family and it's great to work together and share diet food at during meals."

We'll said Ashish!

