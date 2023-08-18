Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani and Parineeta Borthakur open up on the current track of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti and the major shocking twist

The show has taken on a very interesting turn and fans are constantly tuned in to see what will happen next on the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 19:45
Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show. 

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. 

The studio has come back with another grand show, titled ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’, which is an extension of the Radha Mohan universe but with a very different and individualistic story.

ALSO READ:WOW! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani's throwback audition video is unmissable

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that there is a party going on in the house and Shiv looks tense and worried and he keeps looking at watch, as he waits for Shakti, because Shakti is going to bring proof.

TellyChakkar caught up with Arjun Bijlani and Parineeta Borthakur to talk about the current track and how it will play out.

On his currency track, Arjun said, “Ji haan, he is waiting for Shakti to arrive because she does not want me to sign on the papers or resign and handover my post to Keertan. She is going to open up some big secrets that will reveal everything to people. Shiv is worried because Shakti has not really arrived yet and time is running out. So it is yet to be seen whether or not he signs the papers”.

And on her current track, Parineeta Borthakur, opened up and said, “So, in the latest scene and track, we are seeing that whatever power and position Shiv has, it is going to Keertan. To sign that agreement, every known person arrives at this grand party that we have thrown. And I know what secret Shakti is going to reveal, but Shiv has no clue. For him, I am like a mother figure, and even though I am his Chachi, he thinks that I love him like a son. Shakti knows that I only love my son and no on else, and Shakti knows everything about Mandira. Shakti has become quite the interference in Mandira’s life and her plans, like in this situation as well, Mandira has planned everything and she gets involved in. And she is going to reveal that Shiv is innocent and he did not do anything “.

The shocking twists and turns will keep the fans of the show enthralled. 

Will Shakti be able to prove herslef and Shiv to be innocent?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sandeep Sachdev opens up about being part of Prateek Sharma's Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

