Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani breaks his silence on whether he will do the next season of Bigg Boss and thanks Salman Khan for giving opportunities to television stars in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in the youth-based show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, and as a villain in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

Arjun also became famous as the lead of ‘Naagin 1’, where he was paired alongside Mouni Roy.



He had also participated in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and emerged as the winner of the show.



Recently, he grabbed the headlines for being the host of the reality show MTV ‘Splitsvilla Season 14’.



TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he will do a reality show, and who he thinks will win Bigg Boss 16.

Are you interested in being part of any reality show?

I am a walking reality show. I don’t know if I will do Bigg Boss though; it’s too far ahead to think about it. I don’t know if I will do it, but let's see.



Who do you think will win Bigg boss 16?

I think Priyanka will win as she has a very strong personality. Her points are bang on. However, I feel that Shiv is also equally very strong and deserving. He has a clean heart. I went inside and he spoke with a lot of respect, so I feel he is deserving and he is already a winner.



What do you have to say about Salman Khan helping Bigg Boss contestants to get work?

I am very happy. Salman Khan gives so many opportunities, but not many come forward and help youngsters. He is one person who comes and helps people. He supports all youngsters. It’s so good to see television stars doing well in films; it gives me immense happiness.



Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka and Shiv are the toughest contestants of Bigg Boss.

