EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Kashika Kapoor are collaborating on this project

We tried to dig in more information about the television stars and we’ve exclusively learned that actors Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Kashika Kapoor have been roped in for a music video under the popular banner. The details about the song are yet to be disclosed.

As per our sources, the music video will be produced by T-series.

The video will be directed by director Ashish Panda

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani is currently the contestant on the show Dance Deewane 3. He was also the winner of the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Gurmeet Choudhary has already appeared in the music videos like Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, Barsaat Ki Dhun, and Mazaa in the past.

