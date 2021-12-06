EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Kashika Kapoor come together for this project

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news.

We have exclusively learned that Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Kashika Kapoor have been roped in for a music video under a popular banner. The details about the song are yet to be disclosed.

As per our sources, the music video will be produced by T-Series.

The video will be directed by director Ashish Panda.

The casting is done by Mirza Abdul Majid.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani has hosted Dance Deewane. The actor was also the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Gurmeet Choudhary has already appeared in the music videos like Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, Barsaat Ki Dhun, and Mazaa in the past. Kashika Kapoor is all set to make her Tollywood debut with an upcoming film titled 'True Love.'

