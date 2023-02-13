Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani reveals the reason why he teases Sumbul and Fahmaan and shares a special message for the actress

Arjun is a huge name in the entertainment business, and today he has a crazy fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him why he teases Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan, and the special message he has for Sumbul.
Mon, 02/13/2023
MUMBAI :Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in the youth-based show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, and as a villain in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

Arjun also became famous as the lead of ‘Naagin 1’, where he was paired alongside Mouni Roy.

He had also participated in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and emerged as the winner of the show.

Recently, he grabbed the headlines for being the host of the reality show MTV ‘Splitsvilla Season 14’.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him why he teases Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan, and the special message he has for Sumbul.

Do you love sports?

I have been into sports since childhood. I have gotten many medals for high jump, low jump, and soccer. I was never much of a cricket fan, though I have played cricket for my college, and football in school. It’s important for everyone to play sports.

Now on social media, you have been teasing Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan? What do you have to say about it?

They deserve it. They give such signs that we must tease them. Fahmaan and I were chatting on WhatsApp, and that’s when I told him to go on to Twitter and have fun. I love teasing them.

Your message for Sumbul’s game in Bigg Boss 16?

You were fabulous and you are just 19. The way you took your stand was so good and everyone loves it. You have inspired so many young girls to follow their dream and I love your simplicity. You are honest with your emotions and that’s the best thing about you. Now you are outside the house. Work well, and I am sure that only good things will happen from here.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved actors of television and they have a massive fan following.

