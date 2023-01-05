Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in for Contiloe's next for Sony TV ???

Arjun Bijlani is reportedly roped in for Sony TV's upcoming new show by Contiloe.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are being launched in the upcoming days 

Sony TV has some amazing line up of shows and it is apparently gearing up for a new one.

As per sources, the channel is all set to come up with a new show.

The sources further state that actor Arjun Bijlani is roped in to play the lead role.

Nothing much is known about Arjun's character yet. However, we know that this won't be a mythological show.

Arjun is a popular face of television who has been a part of various successful tv series in the past.

Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows are to Arjun's credit.

If things are finalised then Arjun will b back in small screens with a bang.

How excited are you to see Arjun? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

