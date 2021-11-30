EXCLUSIVE! 'Arjun is a character I haven't played before': Harshad Arora OPENS UP on agreeing for Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani: Troublesome! THIS person makes villainous entry in Anurag and Kajol’s life

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has begun to take place in the viewers’ routine bringing a slice of life from Kolkata. The show has Karan Suchak, Ishita Dutta, and Harshad Arora in the lead as Anurag, Kajol, and Arjun. The story revolves around the three.

We got in touch with the dapper Harshad Arora to know about the show, roles he would love to play, and more. He had some extremely interesting answers to share:

What was your reason behind agreeing to the show?

I have not done something like this before; it is a grey, negative kind of character and has a lot of scopes to explore with the character. I was trying to do something new, playing the protagonist all the time, after a while you get bored and there is nothing much to do in that. When I auditioned for it they were quite happy with it and asked me to play this character as it has a lot of brains and shades to it. Whenever I try to pick a character I try to choose something that is somewhere different from the previous shows I did.

If you see Alia, that was a completely different character a good boy, introvert kind of a guy. Here Arjun is a casanova, who is very selfish and manipulative. He is quite subtle in his way and he keeps an eye on it. So yes, it is an interesting character.

What kinds of characters interest you?

In television, you don't really get that much scope being a male actor. It is a very female-centric platform. I am looking forward to playing a character in a biography, would love to represent someone on screen who made difference. That is something I have been trying to look for but in television, it doesn't really happen. Whatever we have as resources, we got to work in that. Out of which the best I could do is a character that I haven't done and is interesting and challenging. Since I began to portray Arjun, I got appreciated for the performance by my co-stars and it made me think that I should do such characters too. It was a fresh chance for the audience as well as they haven't seen me in such a role before. Arjun is not a good guy or a complete bad guy he has an element of fun to it as well.

If you were given a chance to do a mythological or historical drama what would you choose?

In television, there are tons of historical dramas being made but then the whole problem is the whole believability of that. To achieve that quality that cinema has exposed the audience to in terms of CGI and VFX in such storylines is difficult to achieve on TV as we all know the quality it offers, I would rather play a more contemporary character that is relatable to today's time instead of playing a character from the past. Unless it is from the 18th century or early 19th-century drama, it is still interesting and relatable. We have already seen many versions of Mahabharat and other religious dramas on television, in India people believe in religion so it really works for them but it is not my cup of tea. I would rather do a fantasy drama in that case but no mythology.

Also read: YAY: Sharmila REUNITES Anurag and Kajol in Colors’ Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani!

We would love to see Harshad doing a fantasy drama in that case.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com