Exclusive! Arti Singh bags Shemaroo Umang's new show

TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.
MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress who has been a part of various soaps. She was last seen in famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. Arti Singh might have been known initially by her brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek as well as uncle and Bollywood actor Govinda, but the actress has proved that she has the talent to be here in tinsel town on her own terms. She has mesmerized fans with her performances in shows like  Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris.

Now, Shemaroo Umang's new show by Beyond Dreams Pvt ltd. is coming up with a new show tentatively titled, ‘Soubhagya’. 

As per our sources, Arti Singh has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. This new show will be produced by well-known writers and directors Raghuvir Shekhawat and Ravindra Gautam under the Do Dooni Char production house.

