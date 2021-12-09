EXCLUSIVE! Arun Mandloi bags Zee TV's Bhagyalakshmi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles is working wonders on the small screens.

The show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers at the edge of their seats.

We all know that Rishi and Lakshmi's lives have faced a lot of hurdles till now.

Also, we saw many actors entering the show to further spice up the drama.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the show will witness another new entry.

Actor Arun Mandloi is all set to be a part of the show.



Nothing much has been revealed about Arun's character yet.

Bhagyalakshmi started airing on the small screens in the month of August this year.

The show is bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms.

It also stars Smita Bansal, Munira Kudrati, Aman Gandhi, Uday Tikekar, Neena Cheema, Parul Chaudhary, Shivani Jha, Hemant Thatte, among others.

